Rifle stolen from State Police cruiser in Malden

A rifle was stolen from a State Police cruiser as it sat parked overnight in Malden, an official said Thursday.
The marked cruiser was parked in the garage of a residential complex when it was broken into, David Procopio, a State Police spokesperson, said in an e-mail.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that the cruiser was locked and the rifle was secured in a mount ... [and] that forced entry was made into the cruiser,” Procopio said.
“At this time we have no indication of the rifle being used subsequent to its theft,” he added.
The burglary is under investigation, he said. No further information was immediately available.
Advertisement
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.