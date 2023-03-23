Rifle stolen from State Police cruiser in Malden

A rifle was stolen from a State Police cruiser as it sat parked overnight in Malden, an official said Thursday.

The marked cruiser was parked in the garage of a residential complex when it was broken into, David Procopio, a State Police spokesperson, said in an e-mail.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the cruiser was locked and the rifle was secured in a mount ... [and] that forced entry was made into the cruiser,” Procopio said.