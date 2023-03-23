Student stabbed at RISE Academy in Lawrence; teen charged with attempted murder

A teenage boy is facing charges including attempted murder in the alleged stabbing of a fellow student during a fight at RISE Academy in Lawrence on Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to the school on Broadway for a report of an altercation between students that resulted in one boy being stabbed, the Lawrence Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

The victim’s injury was described as non-life-threatening and he was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment, the statement said.