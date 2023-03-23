Student stabbed at RISE Academy in Lawrence; teen charged with attempted murder

A teenage boy is facing charges including attempted murder in the alleged stabbing of a fellow student during a fight at RISE Academy in Lawrence on Thursday, police said.
Officers responded to the school on Broadway for a report of an altercation between students that resulted in one boy being stabbed, the Lawrence Police Department said in a statement Thursday.
The victim’s injury was described as non-life-threatening and he was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment, the statement said.
A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, attempted murder, and carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds, the statement said. He will be arraigned in Essex County Juvenile Court, the statement said.
“The close collaboration between Lawrence Police and Lawrence Public Schools is an essential piece of ensuring a safe, healthy learning environment for the entire school community, and both parties will continue working together to implement the best available public safety practices in the interest of students, staff and families,” Lawrence police said in the statement.
RISE Academy is a “trauma focused alternative school that addresses the function of student behavior while creating a safe and supportive environment in which students can access a common core aligned curriculum through a standards based academic model,” according to the school’s website.
A message was sent to officials with RISE Academy and Lawrence Public Schools seeking comment.
