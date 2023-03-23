Tina Pedersen needs a hand (actually, a van)

But it’s not because she’s given up or because her health has taken a turn for the worse.

She’s not rolling around the State House in her electric wheelchair as a visual reminder to lawmakers that they still need to do a lot more to help disabled residents. She’s not out every night attending various functions to raise awareness of people like her. She hasn’t been able to pick up and drop off friends (and occasionally total strangers) to doctor’s appointments the way she’s been doing for years.

Tina Pedersen hasn’t been around very often during the past four months, and Rhode Island is worse off because of it.

No, this is something that can be fixed with just a little bit of generosity.

Tina needs a van.

Thursday marks 117 days since Pedersen has been “trapped” in her home in Burrillville. She was driving home from a convention for the disabled in Washington, D.C., when her van broke down for the final time.

Six miles from home.

She knew it was coming, but she hoped her van would survive just one more trip. Instead, she found herself on the side of the road in the middle of the day, suitcase on her lap, riding in her motorized wheelchair because the truck that towed her vehicle wasn’t accessible. It took her hours to get home.

“There was no one to pick me up,” Pedersen told me this week. “People beeped at me.”

Pedersen, 50, isn’t used to being stuck.

She grew up in Lincoln and worked hard to raise her family – running a KB Toys store for a time and later working in car sales. A football mom for her son and a cheerleading coach for her daughter, Pedersen has always put her kids before everything.

Her life changed forever in 2014 when she suffered a spinal stroke during a minor surgery. She had already survived two bouts each -- yes, each -- of breast cancer and bladder cancer, but she woke up from this surgery and couldn’t feel her legs. She’s been in a wheelchair ever since.

Not that she was going let her inability to walk stop her: “There’s nothing wrong with me other than that my legs don’t work,” she told me.

If anything, Pedersen got more active.

She developed a passion for advocacy, pushing everyone from the governor to restaurant owners to make Rhode island more wheelchair accessible. She created a nonprofit called RAMP (Real Access Motivates Progress). When her van worked, she’d pick up children in wheelchairs to bring them to the doctor.

She’s relentless. In 2021, she estimates that she did 4,700 hours of community service. That’s 195, 24-hour days.

“Don’t just sit there, make a difference,” she says every time she speaks to a group, from lawmakers in committee rooms at the State House to educators at schools to caregivers at nursing homes.

Even the White House has taken notice. Earlier this month, President Biden named her to the Architectural and Transportation Barriers Compliance Access Board.

One problem: she can’t get to Washington without a van. She’s worried that she might have to turn down a presidential appointment because “if I’m going to do it, I need to give it my all.”

So friends and family are trying to help her raise $20,000 for a down payment on a used van that she can drive – ideally a Chrysler Pacifica or a Toyota Sienna. The actual cost is somewhere closer to between $60,000 and $80,000, which is really what we should be trying to raise for her.

The Park Theater in Cranston is putting on “Comedy for a Cause” show to benefit Pedersen Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 apiece. Please click here to buy as many as possible.

Maybe this is a bit selfish, but I don’t want this money raised so that she can go to Washington. I want us to raise this money to say thank you for all she does in Rhode Island. We need Pedersen back on the road as soon as possible.

So as she would say: Don’t just sit there. Make a difference.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.