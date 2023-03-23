For safer social media, we have to get under the hood of tech

In a recent editorial, the Globe correctly identifies platform transparency as a crucial step in addressing the harms of Big Tech. Since serving as lieutenant governor of Massachusetts, I have become deeply concerned about the ways social media are affecting our children, our communities, and our national security. That is why I cochair the Council for Responsible Social Media, a bipartisan initiative that unites policy makers, researchers, and affected communities to bring accountability to these platforms.

Right now, anyone who wants to make these digital spaces safer faces a core challenge: We know very little about how they work. Without any legislative or regulatory mandate to do otherwise, these companies have kept researchers, lawmakers, and the American public in the dark. Only once Frances Haugen came forward did we learn that Instagram knowingly created a “perfect storm” of body image issues, social pressure, and self harm for teen girls. What more would we learn with crucial legislation like the Platform Accountability and Transparency Act, currently pending before Congress?