Sanctity of confessional must not supersede safety of children

In his column “Lawmakers reconsider the secrecy of the confessional” (Ideas, March 12), Jeff Jacoby’s thoughts on the matter appeared harmless until his last paragraph. He wrote, “Protecting children is a matter of crucial importance. Protecting religious faith is too.” He went on to note that lawmakers should not “privilege one of those worthy aims over the other.”

That statement puts the level of children’s welfare equal to religion. Seriously, does the welfare of the faithful need the same protection as a child? The faithful are consenting adults with a constitutional freedom to worship as they please. They certainly are not being harmed, nor under threat. Something is terribly wrong when certain Americans face no requirement to go against their core values and beliefs in order to conform to the safety of children.