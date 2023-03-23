Bruins far from their best, but they still beat Canadiens

But a shift in fortunes didn’t stunt Montgomery’s enthusiasm ahead of the 756th meeting between these hockey institutions.

While his team sets its sights on the NHL record for wins in a season, a rebuilding Montreal roster has fixed its attention on the draft lottery.

Jim Montgomery was well aware of the discrepancy in the standings between the Bruins and Canadiens on Thursday morning.

“I wish we played them, that team particularly, more,” Montgomery acknowledged. “Because it’s the Black and Gold vs. the Red, White, and Blue — it’s tradition of the game for me.”

No better was that sentiment validated than Thursday night on Causeway Street.

In a back-and-forth scrap between teams now separated by 27 wins, it was the Bruins who delivered the knockout blow — with David Pastrnak’s 49th goal of the season putting Boston ahead for good in a 4-2 victory.

The Bruins and Canadiens might find themselves on opposite ends of on-ice prosperity in 2023. But the icy sentiment shared between these bitter Original Six rivals hasn’t thawed, as evidenced by various battles erupting on the TD Garden ice.

The clubs logged a combined 39 minutes in the sin bin during Thursday’s meeting, turning a weekday tilt in the dog days of March into a vintage brouhaha.

The embers of the dormant rivalry were rekindled just 7:50 into play, when Montreal forward Rem Pitlick dropped Patrice Bergeron with a late check. Before Pitlick could pivot and glance up the frozen sheet, he was wrangled to the ice by an enraged Brad Marchand.

The Bruins left winger and Bergeron’s longtime comrade connected on a few hooks before the fracas was broken up.

Jeremy Swayman (29 saves), perhaps emboldened by Marc-Andre Fleury and Jordan Binnington’s unsanctioned bout last weekend, managed to get in on the hostilities after a snow shower from Jake Evans created another scrum near Boston’s crease.

While Boston and Montreal traded punches between whistles, Habs goalie Jake Allen regularly found himself on the ropes against an uneven, but opportunistic Bruins attack.

Ten games into his Bruins tenure, Tyler Bertuzzi finally found twine off some overdue puck luck. The third-line winger’s centering feed from behind Montreal’s net skipped off a stick and sneaked past Allen to put Boston on the board just 4:34 into the action.

Jake DeBrusk doubled Boston’s lead less than 10 minutes later. Given an open lane via a crisp touch pass from Connor Clifton, DeBrusk turned on the afterburners, evaded two Montreal skaters, and snapped one home for his fourth goal in as many games.

The Bruins’ prickly disposition against their longtime foes burned them later in the frame. After A.J. Greer was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct from cross-checking Mike Hoffman in the face, Montreal capitalized.

Nick Suzuki’s one-time bomb slipped past Swayman with 18 seconds left in the first, snapping the goalie’s shutout streak at 162:09.

Pastrnak regained Boston’s two-goal cushion 2:36 into the seond period, beating Allen off of a pump fake for his 49th of the season — a career high. But Kirby Dach’s power-play tap-in once again kept things close entering the second intermission.

Boston’s extended woes on the power play (0 for 5) helped keep Montreal off the mat for most of the night. But David Krejci gave his club some breathing room with 12:16 left on the clock, depositing a puck past Allen off a backhand attempt for his 16th of the season.

The Bruins wrap up their three-game homestand Saturday at 1 p.m. against the Lightning.







