Endicott men’s hockey team has already made history, and now shoots for a Division 3 national title

The college of more than 2,900 students has fully embraced the men’s hockey team, which is making the first appearance in a Division 3 final four by any team in school history. To add to the exuberant mood, the campus, nestled cozily to the Atlantic in Beverly, will host a final four for the first time.

Speck, although gratified, was caught slightly off guard by his professor knowing that he tallied.

As Endicott junior defenseman Cam Speck strolled into his Management of Closely Held and Family Business class Monday, his professor, Gina Deschamps, congratulated him on scoring in a 3-0 NCAA Division 3 quarterfinal victory over ninth-ranked Norwich.

“I don’t know that it will hit until we’re putting on the gear on Friday night,” said Speck.

No. 4 Endicott (23-2-2) will host No. 2 Hobart (27-2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in the nightcap, preceded by a matchup between No. 3 Adrian (24-4-2) and No. 10 University of New England (21-6-2). The winner of the semifinals will meet for the championship Sunday at 7 p.m.

Hobart has appeared in the last eight NCAA tournaments. The Statesmen boast the best defense in the country, allowing a minuscule 1.18 goals per game behind the New England Hockey Conference Rookie of the Year, goalie Damon Beaver (.955 save percentage).

Adrian, the defending national champion, is led by old friend Torey Krug’s brother, Adam, and Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Player of the Year Matus Spodniak, who paces the nation in scoring (29 goals, 27 assists). Commonwealth Coast Conference adversary University of New England makes its second consecutive semifinal appearance after ousting top-ranked Utica.

Junior Andrew Kurapov, the Player of the Year in the Commonwealth Coast Conference, has a 13-18—31 line this season. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Unlike its competitors, Endicott finds itself in unfamiliar territory. Flush with confidence after winning the CCC for the third time in the program’s eight-year history since jumping up from the club ranks, the Gulls boast a complete roster with scoring prowess up and down the lineup.

“The hardest step was getting good players and coaches to experience Endicott, feel the environment, and get to know me,” said Endicott coach R.J. Tolan, who owns a 142-42-12 career record. “I thought we could have competed with anybody right away.

“Every year, there’s a different outcome where people would see it a little bit more. Even in the second year, we were a double-overtime loss from the final four in the second year that we existed.”

Junior Andrew Kurapov, the CCC Player of the Year, is second on the team with 31 points. With five players posting double-digit goals, the Gulls average 4.30 per game and receive contributions from all four lines. Sophomore goaltenders Atticus Kelly (.938 save percentage, 1.58 GAA) and Ryan Wilson (.949 save percentage, 1.23 GAA) split duties behind the nation’s second-leading defense (1.50 goals against per game).

“They contribute a lot to our success,” said senior forward Zach Mazur. “If we lose a puck battle or there’s an odd-man rush, we have the confidence in them to save the puck. That gives us a lot of confidence to make plays with the puck and reward them for their efforts.”

The Gulls use trips to movies, bowling, and golf simulators to forge bonds among players, guided by a core 12-man senior class.

“We’re so successful in that part because of the senior class when we were freshmen,” said Mazur. “They set the tone and showed us what leadership looks like on a successful team. They set the path of how we should treat the new guys and how to treat each other.”

Goalie Atticus Kelly has a record of 12-0-2, with a goals-against average of 1.58. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Tolan and his staff care equally for each of the 35 players on the team, not just the 23 that dress, to form a cohesive unit. Seven members of the team are from Massachusetts, a testament to Endicott’s ability to recruit locally and bring in talented players who care about the community.

“I was always looking to go to school around Massachusetts; that was a dream of mine,” said senior defenseman Kevin Craig, a Hyannis resident who played at Barnstable before attending Thayer Academy. “I feel lucky to go to Endicott and play here.

“My parents and sister are able to come to almost all of my games. It’s been special to me to show off how great of a team we are and how all of our hard work pays off.”

Tolan, a Waltham native who played at Matignon and UMass Lowell, relishes the opportunity in front of his team. An emphasis on a team-first mentality has resulted in the most successful season in Endicott history.

“I’ve scratched a winning lottery ticket,” said Tolan.