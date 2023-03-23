Harvard women top Rhode Island, roll into Great 8 of WNIT

The Harvard women’s basketball team earned a berth in the Women’s NIT Great 8 after scoring a 74-63 victory over Rhode Island at Lavietes Pavilion on Thursday night.

Junior guard Lola Mullaney had a team-high 19 points for the Crimson (20-11) and 6-foot-2-inch sophomore guard Elena Rodriguez had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Harmoni Turner and McKenzie Forbes scored 11 points each for Harvard.