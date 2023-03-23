Patriots sign left-footed punter Corliss Waitman

The Patriots signed left-footed punter Corliss Waitman Thursday, filling one of their most obvious needs.

Waitman, who turns 28 in July, spent a month on New England’s practice squad during the 2021 season.

After entering the NFL in 2020, Waitman earned his first starting opportunity with the Broncos last season. He appeared in all 17 games, with an average of 46.6 yards per punt, which ranked 20th in the league, and a net average of 41.4 yards per punt, which ranked 16th. He was one of eight punters to have at least 30 punts inside the 20-yard line.