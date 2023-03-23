Thursday’s spring training report: Josh Winckowski makes his case

BREAKDOWN: Josh Winckowski concluded his case for a spot on the Opening Day staff, allowing two runs on five hits over four innings while striking out two and walking none in Bradenton. Winckowski (1.29 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 4 walks in 14 innings this spring) said he’s made steps with his mechanics, arsenal, and mental approach since he struggled to a 5.89 ERA in his rookie campaign. “Any day up in the big leagues is a blessing,” he said. “I definitely feel like I missed an opportunity last year and I know the game doesn’t give me too many.” The offense was led by homers from Bobby Dalbec, Jorge Alfaro, and Ronaldo Hernández.

NEXT: The Red Sox return to Fort Myers to face Atlanta at 6:05 p.m. Friday, with Nick Pivetta starting against lefthander Dylan Dodd. Masataka Yoshida and Alex Verdugo are likely to play after returning from the WBC. The game is on NESN.

