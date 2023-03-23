UConn men romp Arkansas to reach NCAA Elite Eight berth

UConn played like a team capable of winning its fifth NCAA Tournament title and first since 2014. The Huskies have outscored their three March Madness opponents by 62 points.

The fourth-seeded Huskies (28-8) will play the winner of UCLA or Gonzaga in an Elite Eight game Saturday in Las Vegas. Arkansas, meanwhile, ended its season at 22-14.

Jordan Hawkins scored 24 points for UConn and the Huskies are one step away from the Final Four after an 88-65 rout of Arkansas in a West Region Sweet 16 matchup Thursday night in Las Vegas.

They won their first two games by outscoring Iona and Saint Mary’s by a combined 86-49 in the second half. UConn surged early against Arkansas with a 14-point run and took a 46-29 lead into halftime.

The Huskies never trailed and led by as many as 29 points when they went up 62-33. Arkansas answered with a 10-point run in just 27 seconds, but the outcome was never in doubt.

UConn, which has won nine of its past 10 games, shot 57.4 percent compared to 31.7 percent for Arkansas. The Huskies dominated inside by outrebounding the Razorbacks 43-31 and outscoring them 42-24 in the lane.

Adama Sanogo scored 18 points, Alex Karaban had 11 and Nahiem Alleyene 10 for UConn. Sanogo, who also had eight rebounds, has scored 71 points in 75 minutes this tournament.

Anthony Black led Arkansas with 20 points, Ricky Council IV had 17 and Nick Smith Jr. 11.

Arkansas, which was seeded eighth, was in the Sweet 16 for the third year in a row. The Razorbacks also reached the Elite Eight the past two years, and a third consecutive appearance would have been a first in program history.

Kansas State wins overtime thriller vs. Michigan State

Markquis Nowell capped Kansas State’s thrilling overtime victory, 98-93, over No. 7 seed Michigan State in an East Region Sweet 16 matchup at Madison Square Garden. The dynamic 5-foot-8-inch point guard from Harlem, N.Y., made his NCAA tournament-record 19th assist on an inbounds pass that resulted in a clutch baseline jumper by Ismael Massoud with 12.5 seconds left, then converted a critical Spartan turnover in the open court into breakaway basket at the buzzer to give him 20 points for the game.

Nowell, who overcame a rolled right ankle suffered in the first half, bettered the previous assist record (18) set by UNLV’s Mark Wade in a 1987 tournament win over Indiana.

Keyontae Johnson had a team-high 22 points to lead the third-seeded Wildcats (26-9) to an Elite Eight matchup against the winner of the other East Region semifinal between No. 4 Tennessee and No.9 Florida Atlantic.

A.J. Hoggard led the Spartans (21-13) with 25 points and six rebounds and Joey Hauser, the brother of Celtics reserve forward Sam Hauser, added 18 points on 4-for-9 shooting from the 3-point arc.

Southern fires men’s coach Woods

Southern University’s men’s basketball program is looking for a new leader after the school announced Sean Woods would not be returning as coach. Woods ends his five-year tenure with a 64-82 overall record.

“At this time, we felt it was necessary to make a change in leadership of our men’s basketball program, over the last five years we have fallen short of our standard and expectations for our men’s basketball program,” athletic director Roman Banks said in a statement.

Under Woods’ leadership, the program finished second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference during the 2019-2020 season.

