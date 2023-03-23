With five players scoring, BU men’s hockey tops Western Michigan in NCAA regional opener

BU (28-10-0) will be back in action on Saturday at 4 p.m. to face the winner of Denver-Cornell in the regional final. Thursday’s win was the first for the Terriers in the NCAA tournament in five years.

The Boston University men’s hockey team got goals from five players, and junior goalie Drew Commesso made 21 saves as the No. 5 Terriers defeated Western Michigan, 5-1, at SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H., to move within one win of going to Tampa Bay for the Frozen Four.

With BU leading, 1-0, the game opened up midway through the second period with three goals in the span of 3:35. The Terriers extended the lead to 2-0 when senior captain Domenick Fensore skated the puck along the left wall and sent it over to freshman Quinn Hutson, who beat Western Michigan goalie Cameron Rowe (19 saves) at 8:52.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

BU expanded the lead to 3-0 when Brown, who had two earlier bids denied by Rowe, one-timed a pass from senior Phillips top shelf at 10:20.

Advertisement

No. 9 Western Michigan finally got on the scoreboard after BU failed to capitalize on a two on none. The Broncos took off the other way on a two on one, Ryan McAllister skating to the left and sending the puck across the middle to a cutting Jason Polin, who beat Commesso five-hole to cut the deficit to 3-1 at 12:27. It was Polin’s 30th goal of the season, tops in the nation.

Skoog would make sure the Broncos did not carry the momentum into the third period, taking a nice feed from Jeremy Wilmer to bury a shot from the circle at 17:16. That sent BU into the final 20 minutes with a 4-1 lead and a 21-15 edge in shots.

Advertisement

The Broncos pulled Rowe at 15:23 of the third for an extra skater. Phillips scored on the open net at 17:34 to account for the 5-1 final.

BU got on the board first at 14:36 of the first period on a wrist shot from Lane Hutson that beat Rowe five hole. Phillips was able to fish the puck out of the corner, where it was tracked down by senior Jay O’Brien, who sent it over to Hutson. The Hockey East Rookie of the Year did the rest, putting the Terriers up, 1-0.

Neither team scored over the final five minutes, and BU had a one-goal lead going into the second period, holding a 9-8 edge in shots.

Western Michigan thought it had the game’s first goal at 8:26 when junior Hugh Larkin kept hammering at the puck in front of the net, eventually knocking it past Commesso and into the net. After initially ruling it a good goal, the officials waved it off after video review showed that a Western Michigan player kicked Commesso’s pad and knocked the puck loose.

The Broncos had another opportunity five minutes later when sophomore Max Sasson beat Commesso on a breakaway, but his backhanded flip clanged off the post and stayed out of the net.

The Broncos were a rested bunch, having had last weekend off after getting upset by Colorado College in the NCHC quarterfinals. BU stayed busy, winning a pair of overtime games at TD Garden over Providence and Merrimack on Friday and Saturday to capture the program’s 10th Hockey East conference tournament title.

Advertisement





Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.