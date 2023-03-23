US and Canada reach an agreement on turning away asylum-seekers

In exchange, Canada has agreed to provide a new, legal refugee program for 15,000 migrants who are fleeing violence, persecution, and economic devastation in South and Central America, the official said, lessening the pressure of illegal crossings into the United States from Mexico.

The deal, set to be announced Friday by President Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the two leaders meet in Ottawa, Ontario, will allow Canada to turn back immigrants at Roxham Road, a popular crossing point from New York for migrants seeking asylum in Canada.

WASHINGTON — The United States and Canada have reached an agreement that will allow both countries to turn away asylum-seekers at their borders at a time when migration has surged across the hemisphere, a US official familiar with the agreement said Thursday.

Biden arrived in Ottawa on Thursday evening for a 24-hour visit meant to underscore the unity of purpose between the United States and Canada after four years of frosty and even openly hostile exchanges between Trudeau and former president Donald Trump.

But the visit — long delayed from its usual place as an American president’s first trip abroad after taking office — will also expose some difficult issues between the two countries, including the longstanding debate over how to govern the movement of people across the border between them.

The agreement removes one of the relatively few disputes between Trudeau and Biden before the president’s arrival. The two leaders are also expected to discuss differences over how to stabilize Haiti, and the global race to develop critical minerals needed to make batteries and other technology.

But the accord is likely to further anger advocates for refugees, who are already frustrated with Biden’s decision to crack down on asylum-seekers at the border with Mexico.

Trudeau’s government has been pushing for months to expand a 2004 migration treaty with the United States that limits how many asylum-seekers Canada can turn away at its border, sending them back to the United States.

The treaty only allows Canada to turn back a migrant — for example, someone fleeing violence in El Salvador — if the person crosses at an official port of entry between the two countries. Crossings at unofficial points of entry, such as Roxham Road, have surged in the past several years, putting pressure on Trudeau to limit them.

(Asylum-seekers who come from other countries by plane or by ship are not covered by the agreement regardless of where they enter. They are comparatively few in number and, in many cases, are detained until their hearings.)

Until recently, officials in the United States have been resisting a change in the treaty. But people on both sides of the border said conversations have been underway in an attempt to resolve the issue before the daylong summit.

For Biden, the deal could help lessen the record number of migrants who have surged toward the southern border through Mexico, driven by political instability across the region and economic changes that have increased poverty.

Trudeau’s government has welcomed refugees from Syria and elsewhere, and has pledged to increase immigration, earning Canada a reputation as being more open to migrants than many other Western nations. But over the past year, as migration has swelled at Canada’s border, with a surge of asylum-seekers walking into the country via Roxham Road from a sleepy village in New York state, there are signs that Canada’s famed hospitality toward migrants may be fraying.

The nearly 40,000 migrants who crossed into the country last year — more than double the number in 2019 — have given Canada a small taste of the challenges that other Western countries have faced in settling refugees and prompted Trudeau’s opponents to call for him to renegotiate a key agreement on asylum-seekers with the United States. The number arriving each month has spiked, with almost 5,000 people arriving in January.

On Friday, Biden will meet with Trudeau and deliver an address to the Canadian Parliament, a tradition that was embraced by former presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.

Top US officials in Canada and Washington stressed the personal chemistry between the current leaders. One official, speaking to reporters this week, said the prime minister and president have a “Justin and Joe” relationship that includes each of them having the other “on speed dial” for frequent consultations.

That stems in part from Biden’s long-standing history with Trudeau’s family. As a young senator in the early 1970s, Biden met Trudeau’s father, Pierre, who was then the country’s prime minister. In a speech six years ago, Biden praised Pierre Trudeau as a “decent and honorable” man who had raised a successful son.

Officials said Biden would use the speech to highlight the years of cooperation between the two countries on the war in Ukraine, climate change, confronting China, and the global economy. They said he would also talk about the mutual benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act and the Chips Act, which provide incentives to North American companies for the production of silicon chips, car batteries, and steel.

“In the first year of this administration, we focused on rebuilding that bilateral relationship,” said John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council. “This visit is about taking stock of what we’ve done, where we are, and what we need to prioritize for the future.”

The spirit of cooperation stands in stark contrast to the tension during Trump’s administration. In 2018, after attending a Group of 7 summit meeting in Charlevoix, Quebec, Trump angrily withdrew his signature from the leaders’ statement and blasted Trudeau as “very dishonest and weak.” The relationship between the two men never improved.

Officials on both sides expect far more harmonious meetings during the current visit, which will conclude with a gala dinner at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum.