Nantucket-set ‘The Perfect Couple’ will have plenty of star power

Nantucket is the setting for a new limited series coming to Netflix. It’s called “The Perfect Couple,” and it’s based on the 2018 novel by the prolific Nantucket-based writer Elin Hilderbrand. It will be written by Jenna Lamia (“Good Girls”) and directed by Susanne Bier of “The Night Manager” and “The Undoing.”

Looks like the cast is going to be a starry one, with Nicole Kidman (who worked with Bier on “The Undoing”), Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, and Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”), Eve Hewson (“Bad Sisters”), and Jack Reynor (“Midsommar”) all on the list.