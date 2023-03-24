Nantucket-set ‘The Perfect Couple’ will have plenty of star power

Nantucket is the setting for a new limited series coming to Netflix. It’s called “The Perfect Couple,” and it’s based on the 2018 novel by the prolific Nantucket-based writer Elin Hilderbrand. It will be written by Jenna Lamia (“Good Girls”) and directed by Susanne Bier of “The Night Manager” and “The Undoing.”
Looks like the cast is going to be a starry one, with Nicole Kidman (who worked with Bier on “The Undoing”), Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, and Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”), Eve Hewson (“Bad Sisters”), and Jack Reynor (“Midsommar”) all on the list.
The six-episode series is about a Nantucket native who’s about to marry a guy from a wealthy local family. Their wedding is planned for the Fourth of July, but that morning a body is found floating in the harbor. Looks like all the people in the wedding party are suspects. Sounds a little like Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty,” but without the funny.
Advertisement
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.