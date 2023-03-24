Newport Jazz Festival announces its 2023 lineup

Herbie Hancock, Jon Batiste, Charles Lloyd, Diana Krall, Kamasi Washington, and Samara Joy are among the artists who’ll take the stage at Rhode Island’s Fort Adams State Park at this summer’s Newport Jazz Festival Aug. 4-6.
Three-day, two-day, and single-day tickets are now on sale at newportjazz.org/tickets. Children under 10 are free and discounts are available for students.
The current lineup for all three days shapes up like this:
Friday, Aug. 4
Kamasi Washington; Joe Russo’s Almost Dead (with Kamasi Washington); DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak); Soulive; Domi & JD Beck; Immanuel Wilkins Quartet; Big Freedia; Alfa Mist; Butcher Brown; Endea Owens & The Cookout; Lakecia Benjamin and Phoenix; Julius Rodriguez
Saturday, Aug. 5
Jon Batiste; Thundercat; Big Gigantic Does Jazz; Christian McBride’s Jam Jawn; Charles Lloyd New Quartet; Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily; Julian Lage; Superblue: Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter with Nate Smith & Huntertones Horns; Orrin Evans Quintet; The War and Treaty; Keyon Harrold; James Brandon Lewis
Sunday, Aug. 6
Herbie Hancock; Diana Krall; Samara Joy; A Moodswing Reunion with Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade; Scary Goldings featuring John Scofield; Cimafunk; Cautious Clay; Somi; Pedrito Martinez; Bill Charlap Trio; Charles McPherson Quintet
Details are available at newportjazz.org