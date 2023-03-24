Newport Jazz Festival announces its 2023 lineup

Herbie Hancock, Jon Batiste, Charles Lloyd, Diana Krall, Kamasi Washington, and Samara Joy are among the artists who’ll take the stage at Rhode Island’s Fort Adams State Park at this summer’s Newport Jazz Festival Aug. 4-6.

Three-day, two-day, and single-day tickets are now on sale at newportjazz.org/tickets. Children under 10 are free and discounts are available for students.

The current lineup for all three days shapes up like this: