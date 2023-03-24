Five things to do around Boston, March 27-April 2

Enjoy a discussion about Dinner With the President: Food, Politics, and a History of Breaking Bread at the White House . Author Alex Prud’homme explores the evolution of White House menus over the course of 26 presidencies — from eggs and coffee for Lincoln to jelly beans for Reagan. This event will be held in-person at the Massachusetts Historical Society, starting at 5:30 p.m., and online. Tickets: $10 for non-members; free for online attendees and members. Register at masshist.org/events .

Monday

Adrenaline Rush

Join fellow thrill seekers for the 5Point Adventure Film Festival, presented by Stio. View a series of short adventure films, sip on drinks, and win prizes from Castle Island Brewing Co. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at 10 Old Colony Avenue in South Boston. Tickets, $20, each include one free drink, one raffle ticket, and a donation to Waypoint Adventure, a nonprofit educational organization. castleislandbeer.com

Opening Wednesday

Take a fresh look at a Shakespearean tragedy about a Roman general who seeks to become political leader, reimagined for the 21st century by playwright Sean San José. The Actors’ Shakespeare Project will stage this modern verse translation of Coriolanus — focusing on the impact of violence and political power on marginalized populations — at the Boston Center for the Arts Plaza Theatre through April 23. Times vary. Find tickets, $52.50, at actorsshakespeareproject.org.

Thursday-Sunday

Jazz Hands

Soak up the music at the Arlington Jazz Festival. Now in its 12th year, the festival presents showcases and concerts, plus a workshop in Brazilian styles of jazz drumming, at locations around town. Performers include bassist John Patitucci, who has played on albums by artists such as B.B. King and Bonnie Raitt, as well as rising local ensembles and student groups. Times and ticket prices vary (free to $75). Find the schedule at arlingtonjazz.org.

Starting Friday

Extinct Adventure

Watch dinosaurs — including the fierce Tyrannosaurus rex — come to life at the Jurassic World Tour Live. The audience is taken on an adventure to Isla Nublar as an Indominus rex, a man-made hybrid dinosaur, escapes from the park. The animatronic dinosaurs will be on the loose at in Boston University’s Agganis Arena through April 9. Times vary. Ticket prices start at $15. jurassicworldlivetour.com

