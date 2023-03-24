Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

“Bad Words, Good Kids” (February 5) brought back a childhood memory. More than 50 years ago, a neighbor found the F-word written in chalk on his garage floor. A neighborhood-wide investigation quickly revealed that my brother, 8 or 9 at the time, and his friend were guilty. As my brother stood before my father awaiting his punishment, I can still remember him pleading, “But Dad, I didn’t write the word! I only put the stars around it!” Later I overheard my dad, the neighbor, and the other boy’s father laughing about that at a cocktail party. I was about 10, and realized something I wouldn’t be able to articulate until years later: Context is everything, even with bad words.

Maureen Milliken

Belgrade Lakes, Maine





Many years ago, with three sons (from 14 to 24) and a husband, I created a “Foul Mouth Fund.” The standard by which words were deemed unacceptable was Grandma’s normal vocabulary, since she was a first class lady! Violations resulted in a fine of 25 cents. The result was most interesting. My middle son, in college at the time, took these rules to his law professor who read them and said, “She’s got’cha!” When my mother noticed my son was not responding when I asked him to do something, she told him to “move his [expletive].” He jumped up immediately and said, “Thank you, Grandma. You just gave me a gift of a word I can now use acceptably.” Needless to say, the funds accumulated. Obviously, this did not serve as a lasting cure. However, it has made our children, who are now mature adults, realize that there is a certain dignity that should be maintained when speaking with others.

Arlene Titelbaum

Peabody





I was amused by Brooke Hauser’s pearl-clutching over her children’s swearing. A swear corner shows that her kids understand that swearing has a time and place. That is an important life lesson. We are an unabashedly swear-friendly household because to be otherwise would be — for us — far too repressive. My kids understand that I’m a safe person to express the fullness of their feelings with. I always wonder if parents who put so much emphasis on “bad words” spend an equal amount of energy teaching their kids how to put more love into the world and how to stand up for others. Let’s focus on teaching our kids how to be better community members instead of on passive, performative shows of morality.

Sarah Jensen

Belmont





When we would pick up our 5-year-old twin granddaughters (12 years ago) for sleepovers at our house, they were into the “bad word” phase. My husband told them that they could shout out their bad words when we got to the bridge to Gloucester, but had to stop when we got over the bridge. So we listened to “poop, boob, gas, butt” and probably more, but these were the ones I found written by them on papers I saved, shouted repeatedly and loudly, and then had a good laugh. The girls felt empowered and then we could get on with the rest of the fun day, minus bad words!

Barbara Kaplan

Rockport

Ad Nauseam

I’ve been a Globe reader (especially the Sunday Globe) for well over 50 years. While the February 5 Globe Magazine was full of wonderful articles on how parenting may be changing back to an earlier model of “letting kids be kids,” and a possible end to the helicopter-snowplow-tiger mama-super competitive phase, the choice of advertisements was disappointing to say the least. I realize newspapers of today are on shoestring budgets and ads are their life blood. But publishing ads for 13 of the most exclusive and expensive summer camps in New England in the same publication smacks of hypocrisy.

Larry Power

Swampscott

End of the Road

Couldn’t agree more with Connections writer Doug Most (“Growing Out of the Car Pool,” February 5). The car pool years are moments to treasure — it’s a moment in time that will bring so many memories. And when the driver’s license is the next part of the journey, it is met with both joy of accomplishment for one and bittersweet thoughts for the other.

Mary Jennings

Wakefield





I loved driving my kids and their friends. I learned to speak when spoken to and otherwise keep my mouth closed and eyes forward. It was fascinating that the kids would talk (more so girls than boys) as if I was not there. It gave me the opportunity (as a dad) to be in their world. There were times when I had to stifle a laugh or tune into a concerning conversation, then delicately revisit it later with my wife or child to determine if any intervention or advice was needed. I miss that part of our lives.

sharkboy

posted on bostonglobe.com

Strong Connections

Just wanted to drop a comment: the Globe Magazine is one of the best parts of my weekend subscription. And my partner and I thoroughly enjoy the Connections essays — just great, moving, funny, personal pieces that we can always relate to. Please keep them coming.

Pia Das

Swampscott

