For sale: City homes that are perfect for Red Sox fans

CO-OP FEE $1,581 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $299,000 in 2013

PROS This unit is on the ninth floor of Kenmore Tower, a 1968 cooperative building with 24-hour concierge, seasonal pool and hot tub, and an enviable Kenmore Square location. As you enter, the galley kitchen on the left has granite counters, glass tile backsplash, stainless appliances, and a breakfast bar, plus the wood parquet floors found throughout the unit. The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows with sliders that open to a private balcony, offering sweeping views of the Back Bay, downtown, and the Charles River. A hallway off the living area holds a laundry closet and leads past a newer bath to the bedroom. Co-op fee includes central heat and cooling, plus an assigned spot in the secure garage. CONS New buyers must be approved by co-op board.

The living room of 566 Commonwealth Avenue #903, Kenmore Handout

Jason Boltz, Boltz Real Estate, 617-816-5663, boltzrealestate.com

$799,000

448 PARK DRIVE #3 / FENWAY

448 Park Drive #3, Fenway Kerry Howell Photography

SQUARE FEET 990

CONDO FEE $525 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR Unknown

PROS This condo with hardwood floors is on the raised first floor of a 1920 tan-brick building, just across the street from the Landmark Center and the D Line’s Fenway station. Step through a small mudroom into the living and dining area, which features built-in shelves and drawers. There’s a bedroom at right, and the nearby kitchen offers Shaker-style cabinets and stainless appliances. Off a small hall with built-in cabinets, find the bath and two larger, sunny bedrooms, the corner one with a decorative whitewashed fireplace. Deeded to this unit are an enormous, private storage room in the basement and the building’s one-car garage; there’s new common laundry in the basement. CONS Unit is leased through August; no windows in the living room.

The living space of 448 Park Drive #3, Fenway Kerry Howell Photography

Lily Steven, Encore Realty, 617-279-3985, AllAccessBoston.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.