Tell us how the Boston Marathon has changed your life, in big ways or small

This April marks 10 years since the tragic Boston Marathon bombings that claimed the lives of three people and left hundreds injured. While we remember the lives lost and forever changed, we also want to look across the decades to find your personal stories of how the Marathon has made a difference in your life. They can be big things or small, taking place on the course or alongside it as spectator or volunteer, from last year or from many years ago.

For a feature in the Boston Globe Magazine, we’re interested in a wide variety of personal stories. Did you need to drop out three times and finish the race on the fourth try? Have a tale of going from the couch to 26.2 miles? Maybe you forgot your sneakers yet still rushed back to run, or were surprised by someone who showed up to cheer, or met someone in the porta-potty line who went on to be a longtime friend. If you have a unique story related to the race we want to hear from you!