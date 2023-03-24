Abortion bills face uphill battle in N.H. Senate

House Bill 88, which would make the right to abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy state law, is unlikely to get that GOP support. The Senate defeated a similar bill in a 14-10 party line vote earlier in March.

But to pass the Senate, those bills will require additional Republican support — and the Senate (14 Republicans, 10 Democrats) is more deeply divided than the House (201 Republicans, 197 Democrats, and two vacancies).

CONCORD, N.H. – The Republican-controlled New Hampshire House passed two significant abortion rights bills Thursday, with Republican lawmakers joining their Democratic colleagues to send the bills to the Senate.

Advertisement

But abortion rights advocates are hopeful about the prospects of House Bill 224, which would remove the criminal and civil penalties from the state’s current 24-week abortion ban.

“I’m just pleasantly surprised,” Josie Pinto, executive director of the Reproductive Freedom Fund of New Hampshire, said of the House’s passage of HB 224. “I expected votes on clear party lines. It does signal good news that so many were willing to cross the aisle… I’m hopeful the Senate will continue and see this reflects the values of Granite Staters.”

Get Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Republicans who cross party lines can face blow back. The Christian advocacy group Cornerstone sent an email Friday blasting the 16 Republicans who voted in favor of HB 224. The email called them the “Bloodthirsty Sixteen” and said they voted to bring a “deep sickness to New Hampshire.” They urged readers to contact their state senator and tell them to vote against the bill.

One Senator could have particular sway in the vote on HB 224: Senate President Jeb Bradley, a Wolfeboro Republican.

Bradley’s record on abortion bills is mixed: In 2002, Planned Parenthood Action Fund endorsed his run for U.S. Congress after he indicated in a candidate questionnaire that he would fight bans on abortion and support access to abortion. Last year, he voted in favor of an effort to add the right to abortion up to 24 weeks into state law, but reversed his vote on the issue when it came up this year.

Advertisement

When it comes to removing penalties from the abortion ban, another critical Republican has already expressed support: Governor Chris Sununu. His office did not respond to a request for comment on whether Sununu would sign the abortion bills passed by the House Thursday.

Pinto said she is waiting to see if Sununu will play a role in persuading the Senate to get HB 224 to his desk, which could bolster his pro-choice credentials in a race for US president. Sununu signed the current 24-week abortion ban into law in 2021.

The law was amended in 2022, with support from Sununu, to allow doctors to perform an abortion after 24 weeks if the pregnancy endangers the life of the mother or if there is a fetal anomaly making it unlikely the baby would survive childbirth. But doctors who perform abortions in other circumstances can be charged with a felony and fined $10,000 to $100,000.

HB 224 would remove those punishments.

Bradley was one of the Republican senators who helped add the exception for fatal fetal anomalies in 2022. Senator Denise Ricciardi, a Bedford Republican, also voted in favor of it, as did Senator Daryl Abbas, a Salem Republican, who was serving in the House at the time.

Advertisement

On Friday, Abbas didn’t say how he plans to vote on the abortion bills passed by the House. “I haven’t really reviewed them in detail,” he told the Globe.

Abortion rights advocates are also watching Senator Dan Innis, a Bradford Republican. In 2014, Innis said abortion is a decision that should be left to a woman and her doctor, not the government, but he also supported a 20 week abortion ban. He told the Globe on Friday he would not support HB 88 or HB 224.

An effort to remove criminal and civil penalties for abortion providers last year received no support from Republican Senators.

But the author of this year’s effort believes he can persuade Republicans to change their minds. Representative Dan Wolf told the Globe he plans to talk to his colleagues in the Senate. “If I present a good argument, there are 24 that could be swayed,” he said.

On Thursday, 15 of Wolf’s Republican colleagues in the House joined him in supporting the bills after he shared a personal story about his daughter’s pregnancy. When she felt something was wrong with her pregnancy, she was able to reach a hospital an hour away from her home in northern New Hampshire and deliver a healthy baby by emergency cesarean section. The baby’s umbilical cord was wrapped around their neck four times. Criminalizing health care providers in New Hampshire, Wolf said, will drive them to move out of the state, making it harder for people like his daughter to get the care they need.

Advertisement

How to change people’s minds, according to Wolf? “Real life human experiences that don’t violate hard held views,” he said. “You can be opposed to abortion but at the same time you still have to protect those who are alive.”

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.