California man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting two women on flight to Boston

A California man pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to assaulting two women sitting next to him on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston in May, the US Attorney’s office said in a statement on Friday.
Jairaj Singh Dhillon, 43, of Modesto, Calif., pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of assault while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, the statement said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 14.
Dhillon engaged in unwanted sexual contact with two other passengers on a May 31 overnight flight, the statement said.
Dhillon was sitting in the aisle seat next to a woman, the statement said. The woman reported she was taking care of her infant, seated next to her on her other side, the statement said, when Dhillon touched her thigh and groin area. She called for help and stated out loud, “this man just groped me,” the statement said.
Advertisement
Another woman, seated in the aisle seat across from Dhillon, reported that Dhillon reached out with both hands and simultaneously grabbed her groin and buttocks when she was standing in the aisle, the statement said.
Flight crew moved Dhillon to another part of the plane for the duration of the flight, the statement said, and Dhillon was arrested when the flight landed in Boston. He was was charged in June.
Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.