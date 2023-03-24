California man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting two women on flight to Boston

A California man pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to assaulting two women sitting next to him on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston in May, the US Attorney’s office said in a statement on Friday.

Jairaj Singh Dhillon, 43, of Modesto, Calif., pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of assault while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, the statement said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 14.

Dhillon engaged in unwanted sexual contact with two other passengers on a May 31 overnight flight, the statement said.