COVID-19 levels tick up slightly in Boston-area waste water, new data show

By March 21, there was a seven-day average of 409 copies per milliliter in the southern system, marking a 39 percent increase in five days. In the northern system, 423 copies per milliliter were recorded — a 30 percent increase.

On March 16, the seven-day average of coronavirus found in the southern system stood at 294 SARS-CoV-2 RNA copies per milliliter, while an average of 325 copies per milliliter was recorded in the northern system.

After largely declining for weeks following a winter spike, the amount of COVID-19 detected in Boston-area waste water has begun to tick up slightly, according to data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority.

The water samples are taken from the MWRA’s Deer Island sewage treatment plant three to seven times per week and are analyzed by Biobot Analytics of Cambridge, according to the MWRA website. The data serves as a tool in assessing the local prevalence of the virus and can signal changes in COVID-19 trends ahead of hospitalization or case count reports.

The slight increase comes after the level of virus in Boston-area waste water has been gradually declining since reaching a winter peak in early January. This winter’s peak was dramatically lower than one the previous year, when the highly transmissible Omicron variant sent COVID cases soaring.

The level of virus in waste water in the northern system has declined about 79 percent since it reached a peak on Jan. 1, when the seven-day average stood at 2,023 copies per milliliter. And in the southern system, the amount of COVID has also declined about 79 percent since reaching a winter high on Jan. 5, when 2,009 copies per milliliter were recorded.

Shortly after the winter spike, the Boston Public Health Commission announced an initiative to sample waste water in neighborhoods across the city in an effort to better understand how the virus is spreading and mount responses in communities that are experiencing increasing rates of the virus. It revealed stark disparities, with Roxbury seeing the highest coronavirus levels in the city and more than three times those of Roslindale/West Roxbury and Charlestown, which had the lowest levels.

The slight uptick in COVID-19 waste water data also comes just days after the three-year mark of when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Globe correspondent Nick Stoico and Zeina Mohammed of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.





Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.