Crews still on scene of Ayer train derailment

The derailed freight train was being operated by Springfield Terminals on tracks jointly owned by Norfolk Southern, the company linked to a catastrophic train derailment in February in East Palestine, Ohio, and CSX, officials said.

Repair crews have been working to remove the derailed cars since the incident took place around 11:30 am. Thursday. According to the Ayer Fire Department, no hazardous materials were released as a result of the derailment. No crew members were injured, the company said.

Crews were still on the scene in Ayer Friday working to remove train cars and sealed containers of trash and recycling material dislodged when a freight train derailed Thursday morning, an incident that is slowing MBTA commuter rail traffic, officials said.

In a statement on Friday, CSX said the recovery effort was ongoing as of 9:30 a.m. Friday and will continue until the area is cleared of train cars and the freight it was carrying.

“Crews are working to safely re-rail the five intermodal cars while not impeding commuter rail service,” CSX said in a statement Friday. As of 9:30 a.m. this morning, four of the derailed containers have been recovered and moved from the site. Recovery efforts will continue until the area is fully cleared and restored.”

According to CSX, the derailment did not cause environmental damage in the Middlesex County town because the dislodged containers carrying trash and recycling material were not pierced when they tumbled off the train cars.

“There were no releases to the environment,’' the company said.

According to Keolis Commuter Services, the derailment is adding 5 to 10 minutes travel time for passengers on the Fitchburg line as the trains slow down to move past the repair site.

“Fitchburg Line passengers are experiencing delays of 5-10 min this morning as trains slow to accommodate crews working to re-rail the train from yesterday’s derailment in CSX territory,” Keolis said in a statement Friday morning. “Additionally, passengers are experiencing some minor delays due to an unrelated signal issue. Crews have responded to the signal issue and hope to have that resolved soon.”

The National Transportation Safety Board has not responded to Globe requests about what role, if any, the safety agency will have in the investigation into the causes of the derailment.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.