Firefighters battling 5-alarm blaze in Scituate

There were no reported injuries as of around 9:30 p.m., Scituate police said on Facebook . The scene is still active, police said, and anyone not immediately affected by the fire are asked to stay away from the area.

The fire broke out on Glades Road near Minot Beach around 8 p.m. Numerous fire departments have responded to provide mutual aid, Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state fire marshal’s office said in an e-mail.

Firefighters are battling a five-alarm blaze in multiple homes in Scituate Friday night, the state fire marshal’s office said.

Scituate resident Lily Restuccia, 19, saw the fire around 8:15 p.m. from a few miles away, on Rebecca Road near the Scituate lighthouse, she said. Cars flooded the street she was on, she said, as people took pictures and videos of the scene across the water, from where black smoke was rising up dramatically.

“I could see the whole house engulfed in fire,” Restuccia said. “I’ve seen some house fires in my life but I’ve never seen so much smoke. It took up the majority of the view of the sky.”

Residents in the area could experience power outages and issues with water pressure and water discoloration due to the incident, police said.

“The Department of Fire Services has deployed a Rehab unit to support personnel at the scene and State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office are responding to support Scituate investigators,” Wark said.

The Plymouth county local coordinator for the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is responding to the scene, Christian Cunnie, a spokesman for the agency said. The coordinator will ensure that any gaps in state resources that are needed are funneled through MEMA.

