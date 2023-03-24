Lowell woman pleads guilty to selling guns

She met with the cooperating witnesses at a prearranged location in a Falmouth parking lot on March 15, 2022, to conduct the transaction, prosecutors said. When she arrived, Alcantara got inside a vehicle with the cooperating witnesses and pulled a black trash bag from her purse containing the firearm.

Leticia Alcantara, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of selling or transferring firearms to a prohibited person, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement. Alcantara was working as a firearms dealer when she offered to sell a 9mm handgun to two individuals who were cooperating with law enforcement on Feb. 15, 2022.

A Lowell woman pleaded guilty to selling nine guns, including an AR-15 rifle, to cooperating law enforcement witnesses, the U.S. attorney’s office said Friday.

Advertisement

Alcantara spoke with one of the cooperating witnesses multiple times in July 2022 about additional firearms she was selling, prosecutors said. She sent photos of a 9mm handgun on July 2, 2022; a small holster-grip revolver and one large black pistol on July 7, 2022; and two handguns on July 9, 2022.

The cooperating witness agreed to buy the last two handguns Alcantara offered them, prosecutors said. On July 12, 2022, Alcantara met with them during a controlled purchase in Plymouth, where she was seen entering a vehicle and producing one .45 caliber pistol and one 9mm pistol from a dark colored bag.

She sent photos of two more guns she was selling on July 12, 2022, which the witness agreed to buy, prosecutors said. Alcantara went to the same prearranged meeting location in Plymouth on July 19, 2022, got into their vehicle, and provided two 9mm pistols.

She later continued communicating with the cooperating witness about additional firearms for sale, including a handgun and an AR-15 rifle, prosecutors said. Alcantara was arrested on July 29, 2022.

Advertisement

Alcantara faces up to 15 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, prosecutors said. She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 5.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.