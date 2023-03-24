Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Roxbury

James Morale, of Boston, is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, Boston police said in a statement. Morale was stopped for a motor vehicle infraction when officers discovered he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Roxbury last April, Boston police said Friday.

Officers responded to 50 Orchard Park on April 11, 2022, after a report of a person shot at 5:46 p.m., police said. When they arrived they found Bihlal Bell, 31 Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Morale is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court, police said.

