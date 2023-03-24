Man indicted in 2021 death of woman in Worcester apartment

A 32-year-old man was indicted Friday for allegedly killing a woman he lived with at a Worcester apartment in 2021, authorities said.

Kyle Curley was charged with murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, and intimidation of a witness, the Worcester district attorney’s office said in a statement.

On June 29, 2021, the body of 29-year-old Erica Lara was discovered at a Kelley Square apartment, the statement said. Curley allegedly assaulted Lara, the statement said, and left her with injuries that caused her death.