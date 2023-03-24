Man indicted in 2021 death of woman in Worcester apartment

A 32-year-old man was indicted Friday for allegedly killing a woman he lived with at a Worcester apartment in 2021, authorities said.
Kyle Curley was charged with murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, and intimidation of a witness, the Worcester district attorney’s office said in a statement.
On June 29, 2021, the body of 29-year-old Erica Lara was discovered at a Kelley Square apartment, the statement said. Curley allegedly assaulted Lara, the statement said, and left her with injuries that caused her death.
Curley was previously charged with manslaughter at his arraignment in Worcester District Court on Dec. 9, 2022, court records show. He was ordered held without bail at that time, the statement said, and remains in custody.
He will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court at a later date.
