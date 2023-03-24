MLB dropping ‘Boston’ trademark application it had filed on behalf of Red Sox

Major League Baseball has agreed, at the request of the Boston Red Sox, to drop an application the league had filed on behalf of the team with the US Patent and Trademark Office on March 17 to license the word “Boston,” Sox principal owner John Henry said Friday.

In a statement, Henry, who also owns the Boston Globe, said MLB “initiated, oversaw, and directed a trademark application on behalf of three of its clubs, including the Boston Red Sox. Major League Baseball — not the Boston Red Sox — initiated this filing.”

The league also filed trademark applications for “Seattle” on behalf of the Seattle Mariners baseball team and for “Houston” on behalf of the Houston Astros, federal records show.