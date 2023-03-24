Quincy woman convicted of manslaughter in fatal assault on her 11-month-old niece

A Quincy woman has been convicted of manslaughter in the fatal assault of her 11-month-old niece in 2018, prosecutors said Friday.
Shu Feng Hsu, 32, was found guilty by a jury of beating her niece, Chloe Chen, who later died at a hospital, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office said in a statement.
Hsu was babysitting Chloe at their family’s home in Quincy’s Wollaston neighborhood on Feb. 15, 2018, when Hsu called 911 to report the baby was in distress, officials said. Paramedics responded to the family’s Sewall Street home and Chloe was taken to Boston Medical Center, where she died two days later, officials said.
Investigators went through hours of audio and video recordings from surveillance cameras inside the home, prosecutors said. There was no camera recording in the room where Chloe was, but an audio recording “captured an extended period of audio of the child crying.”
“Hsu then entered the room, and the device captured multiple thuds in the room — after which the baby fell silent,” Morrissey’s office said in the statement.
Hsu was arrested in March 2018 and charged with assault and battery on a child. She was indicted in Norfolk Superior Court in January 2019.
Hsu will be sentenced on March 30 and faces up to 20 years in state prison, Morrissey’s office said.
