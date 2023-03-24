Quincy woman convicted of manslaughter in fatal assault on her 11-month-old niece

A Quincy woman has been convicted of manslaughter in the fatal assault of her 11-month-old niece in 2018, prosecutors said Friday.

Shu Feng Hsu, 32, was found guilty by a jury of beating her niece, Chloe Chen, who later died at a hospital, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office said in a statement.

Hsu was babysitting Chloe at their family’s home in Quincy’s Wollaston neighborhood on Feb. 15, 2018, when Hsu called 911 to report the baby was in distress, officials said. Paramedics responded to the family’s Sewall Street home and Chloe was taken to Boston Medical Center, where she died two days later, officials said.