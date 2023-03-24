Three men indicted in October murder of Worcester man

Luis Cotto, 30, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Kelvin Verde, 23, and Berny Calderon, 25, were charged with murder, home invasion, and armed robbery, the statement said.

A grand jury indicted three men Thursday for their alleged roles in an October killing of a Worcester man in his home, the Worcester district attorney’s office said Friday in a statement.

On Oct. 24 around 8:40 a.m., Worcester police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at 480 Burncoat St., the statement said.

Andrew Barley, 28, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the statement said.

Cotto was arraigned in Worcester District Court in November, the statement said, and his bail was set at $50,000.

Calderon was arraigned in Worcester District Court in January, court records show, and he was ordered to be held without bail. Verde was arraigned in Worcester District Court in February, and was ordered to be held without bail.

The three men will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court at a later date, the statement said.





