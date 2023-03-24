Weekend will bring a mixed bag of weather

After reaching near 50 degrees this afternoon, temperatures will fall back overnight to within a few degrees of freezing. As clouds thicken Saturday, it will prevent temperatures from rising very much and when the precipitation arrives in the afternoon there could be some sleet or snow mixed with the rain. Across Northern Worcester county there may even be enough frozen precipitation for a quick light accumulation before changing to rain. Precipitation will continue Saturday evening and then likely end by Sunday morning.

Rain was evident early Friday afternoon south of New England. This will arrive Saturday afternoon.

A look at the composite radar from early Friday afternoon shows a band of precipitation to our south. This will remain out of the picture the rest of the day Friday and into the overnight before impacting Southern New England to start the weekend.

Rain may begin as snow across northern and western New England Saturday. Tropical Tidbits

On Sunday temperatures will be turning milder, reaching into the 40s to lower 50s. If we get enough mixing of the air there’s a chance readings will move well into the 50s, but I’m going to play it on the cooler side knowing that I’d rather have folks pleasantly surprised at the warmth then complaining about an unfulfilled promise. It will be a little bit breezy Sunday as well.

With a return to sunshine temperatures Sunday will reach at least 50 degrees and may be higher if enough sunshine ensues. WeatherBell

It will be back to more sunshine for Monday and Tuesday of next week with temperatures in the afternoon between about 50 and 55.

It’s definitely worth mentioning that we had a surprise viewing of the Northern Lights last night. The picture below is from Amherst and is but one example of an Aurora Borealis sighting. There were reports as far south as Phoenix and Arizona due to a strong solar storm. Seeing the Northern Lights is a real treat but, unfortunately often not well predicted.

The northern lights, aurora borealis, as seen in Amherst on March 23rd 2023. Twitter: @weixin1031

There are of course aspects of the night sky that are well predicted. Early next week, as long as it’s clear, you’ll get a good shot of Venus, Jupiter and with some binoculars and a dark sky, Mercury.

The final days of March bring a good view of Jupiter and Venus at dusk. EarthSky.org

Finally, without any deep cold or late season snowstorms in sight, this is a good time to plant the hardiest cold weather seeds outside. Asian greens, kale, some lettuces and even peas are good picks for areas within 5 or 10 miles of the coast, as a hard freeze is no longer likely.