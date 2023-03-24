Why do the new Red and Orange Line cars beep so much?

The change is the result of testing last year with riders who are blind or visually impaired. The sound is meant to guide riders to the doors and indicate that the doors are still open.

Now — four years after the first new train began carrying passengers — the T is retrofitting the fleet with a different, less frequent sound.

The retrofitting began in January, said Laura Brelsford, the T’s assistant general manager for systemwide accessibility. So far, 64 of the 82 new Orange Line cars and all 12 of the new Red Line cars have the new sound, said T spokesman Joe Pesaturo.

The new sound aims to address concerns from the general riding public — that the beeps are disruptive and too loud — without sacrificing the benefits for riders who are blind or visually impaired, Brelsford said.

“We had reason to believe that this was a new feature that was going to take folks a while to get used to,” she said. “We really began looking into it as complaints persisted.”

The beeping feature is a much-welcomed assist for riders who are blind and visually impaired, said Reggie Ramos, director of Inclusive Public Transit at the Institute for Human Centered Design, the Boston firm contracted by the T to test the feature.

Eleven riders reviewed their experiences using the new Orange Line trains from October to December last year, Ramos said, and chose a new chime from five options provided by the T. The group reported that the feature was “extremely helpful,” Ramos said, especially when boarding.

Lisa Chin, a Roslindale resident who uses the Orange Line, was one of the riders who reviewed the feature, which she said helps her locate the door and make sure she gets on or off the train in time. Chin, 53, said the old sound was unsettling, almost like “a ticking time bomb.”

“The speed of the tone, the cadence, and the loudness were really a factor,” she said. “There was something about the other one that was too anxiety-ridden or it was questionable to what it meant. The one I picked is the one that seemed the most tolerable.”

Still, there are other issues that need to be worked out, said Tom Gilbert, a rider who is visually impaired and said he was consulted as part of the study. Gilbert, 55, was part of a group of riders who sued the T in 2002 over the agency’s failure to provide access to people with disabilities.

In his experience using the new Orange Line trains, it’s hard to figure out where the beeping is coming from, which defeats its purpose.

“It sounds kind of all over the place,” he said.

Another issue: The T doesn’t have the ability to adjust the volume or disable the sound, features that are required in the technical specifications. Neither the T nor the manufacturer has a clear explanation why.

Gilbert worries that the specifications — created with much input from the systemwide accessibility office — were somehow disregarded or deprioritized inside the T.

“[The systemwide accessibility office] is really the one that is making it happen, they are really in our corner as far as where the T is supposed to be going,” he said. “We want to make sure we get it right on the first test cars before it goes on the other cars.”

When the T was designing the new cars, it aspired to make them “the most accessible cars,” said Brelsford. The cars are meant to replace ones that are decades past the end of their useful life.

A working group tasked with making recommendations for accessibility decided on the door locator feature, Brelsford said. The 2013 specifications called for a “door open chime,” separate from the door closing warning chime, “to provide wayfinding for visually impaired passengers.” The idea, Brelsford said, was an audible cue similar to the accessible pedestrian signals at street intersections.

Also included in the specs was the T’s ability to adjust all aspects of the chime. But most of that adjustability does not appear to exist.

Pesaturo said a decision was made seven years ago between the MBTA and the cars’ manufacturer, Chinese company CRRC, that the door open chime on the new cars should sound similar to the door closing sound on the Blue Line and not be adjustable or have a disable feature “to ensure fleet consistency.”

The change was signed off on by the systemwide accessibility office, Pesaturo said in an e-mail. Pesaturo did not respond to questions about how the T is able to adjust the frequency of the chime by switching the audio file when the trains are out of service, but not the volume or other aspects.

A spokesperson for CRRC did not respond to a request for comment.

Other feedback from riders who are blind or visually impaired showed that the chime should be louder on the outside of the train than on the inside, as boarding can be more difficult than getting off, said Ramos.

That’s something that Brelsford at the T is hoping to include in the specifications for the agency’s next new cars for the Green Line. There are not any national or state guidelines for what this feature should look like, said Ramos, so it’s going to take some time to get it right.

“This is a trailblazing project where we have locator tones on train cars, there are some ways to iron out the bumps,” she said. “But at least for us in the disability community, this is a really good place to start.”

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.