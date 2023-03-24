Woman repeatedly struck in the head by Lynn police during arrest charged with assault on an officer

Prosecutors said police were called at 5:34 a.m. Sunday to an address, identified previously as 33 High St., for a 73-year-old man who wanted Wagle to leave his apartment. Responding officers told Wagle she had to leave, prosecutors said, but she allegedly ignored them.

Jessica L. Wagle was arraigned in Lynn District Court on two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, as well as charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. A not guilty plea was entered for her, with the next hearing in the case slated for April 21.

A 39-year-old woman who had a violent confrontation Sunday with Lynn police that was captured on videotape appeared for arraignment Friday on criminal charges related to the encounter and was ordered held on $500 cash bail.

Police tried to place her under arrest, prosecutors said, once they learned she had two warrants for a pair of open cases, and they managed to place one handcuff on her before she allegedly started fighting with officers.

The Lynn Police Department on Thursday posted an 8-minute video of the violent arrest from the body-worn camera of the officers, and authorities said a preliminary investigation concluded the officers involved were in compliance with the department’s use-of-force policy when “an officer delivered strikes to the area of Wagle’s head.”

“The Lynn Police Department requires a review of all Use of Force incidents. Preliminary findings based on the review of this incident reflect that the officers acted within the Lynn Police Use of Force Policy based on Massachusetts Police Training Committee standards,” police wrote.

Prosecutors said Wagle allegedly tried to bite one officer during the clash and made a motion that an officer perceived as her reaching for his service weapon. An officer deployed pepper spray, prosecutors said, as Wagle continued kicking police and swinging her arms at them.

The spray, prosecutors said, had no apparent effect on Wagle, but it did cause the officer to have difficulty breathing and he couldn’t open his eyes fully. That officer, prosecutors said, struck Wagle in the head in an effort to “gain compliance” with police instructions.

Wagle’s court-appointed lawyer, Joseph Smith, told the court his client apparently suffers from substance use issues and may have some “underlying mental health issues” that need to be addressed as well. She is currently unemployed, though she’s worked previously in retail and at Dunkin’ Donuts, Smith said.

Smith said setting any bail would be tantamount to no bail for his indigent client, and he asked that she be released on recognizance with conditions that she get substance and mental health treatment. Judge James L. LaMothe Jr. denied that request, citing her record of prior defaults and lack of details about a proposed treatment plan. He also expressed skepticism that Wagle would follow through with treatment.

“I would fully comply with any order you give me, sir,” Wagle told the judge.

“Yeah,” LaMothe replied.

Smith’s request was denied without prejudice, meaning he can seek Wagle’s release again at a later date.

He also addressed the video footage that went viral of his client’s encounter with police.

“The video that I have seen is certainly concerning in the way that Ms. Wagle was treated,” Smith said. “That’s certainly not a matter that’s going to be litigated today. That’s a matter for another day, and I’m not going to necessarily dwell upon it at this time.”

Lynn Mayor Jared C. Nicholson said Thursday that he has viewed the police video and two others posted on social media, neither of which show the entire encounter. He credited police for showing transparency in releasing the body-worn camera footage to the public.

Taken together, however, all three videos indicate a need to search for a better way to resolve similar confrontations, he said.

“We know that those situations are really challenging and that the decisions need to be made really quickly, but I think in watching that video, it’s not the optimal scenario,” he said.

Nicholson said he does not currently have plans to get an outside review of the force used in this case, and will allow the department to complete its formal review of the incident.

In the video, officers are seen being escorted into the building by the resident who tells them he warned Wagle to leave, but she refused. The door to the man’s apartment is partially open, and Wagle is shown standing just inside, a phone in one hand. One of the officers recognized her from previous interactions and addresses her by her first name, repeatedly telling her that she needs to leave the apartment and then the building.

At least two officers ask Wagle to leave and then one begins demanding in a loud voice that she exit the unit.

At one point, police tell Wagle she is under arrest and an officer puts a handcuff on one wrist. Wagle responds by refusing to let the officers put her other arm behind her back so they can cuff her other hand, according to police and what is shown on the video.

During the next few minutes, according to police and what is shown on the video, Wagle begins kicking at officers after she is wrestled to the floor.

At that point, an officer uses pepper spray on Wagle and strikes her about three or four times. Wagle can be heard screaming, apparently in reaction, and officers can be heard struggling to breathe.

