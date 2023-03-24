A Trump rally, a right-wing cause, and the enduring legacy of Waco

But the prophecies offered by the pastor, Charles Pace, are different from Koresh’s. For one thing, they involve Donald Trump.

In the chapel at Mount Carmel, the longtime home of the Branch Davidian sect outside Waco, Texas, the pastor preaches about the coming apocalypse, as David Koresh, the sect’s doomed charismatic leader, did three decades ago.

Charles Pace, a pastor who preaches about the coming apocalypse, sat at Mount Carmel near Waco, Texas, the site of the former compound of the Branch Davidian sect, on Thursday.

“Donald Trump is the anointed of God,” Pace said in an interview. “He is the battering ram that God is using to bring down the Deep State of Babylon.”

Trump, embattled by multiple investigations and publicly predicting an imminent indictment in one, announced last week that he would hold the first rally of his 2024 presidential campaign Saturday at the regional airport in Waco.

The date falls in the middle of the 30th anniversary of the weekslong standoff involving federal agents and followers of Koresh that left 82 Branch Davidians and four agents dead at Mount Carmel, the group’s compound east of the city.

Trump has not linked his Waco visit to the anniversary. Asked whether the rally — the former president’s first in the city of 140,000 — was an intentional nod to the most infamous episode in Waco’s history, Steven Cheung, the campaign’s spokesperson, replied via e-mail that the Waco site was chosen “because it is centrally located and close to all four of Texas’ biggest metropolitan areas — Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio — while providing the necessary infrastructure to hold a rally of this magnitude.”

But the rally comes amid a spate of increasingly aggressive statements by Trump claiming his persecution at the hands of prosecutors, and the historical resonance has not been lost on some of his most ardent followers.

“Waco was an overreach of the government, and today the New York district attorney is practicing an overreach of the government again,” said Sharon Anderson, a retiree from Etowah, Tenn., who is traveling to Waco for Saturday’s event, her 33rd Trump rally.

Pace said he believed it was “a statement — that he was sieged by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago and that they were accusing him of different things that aren’t really true, just like David Koresh was accused by the FBI when they sieged him.”

“I’m going to the rally, for sure,” he added.

The attention to Trump’s choice of locale highlights the long political afterlife of the Waco standoff. A polarizing episode in its own time, the deadly raid was invoked in the 1990s by right-wing extremists including Timothy McVeigh, often to the dismay of the surviving Branch Davidians. It has remained a cause for contemporary far-right groups including the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys.

Alex Jones, the conspiracy-theorist broadcaster who helped draw crowds of Trump loyalists to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, rose to prominence promoting wild claims about the Waco standoff. Roger Stone, the longtime Trump associate and former campaign adviser, dedicated his 2015 book, “The Clintons’ War on Women,” to the Branch Davidians who died at Mount Carmel.

“Waco is a touchstone for the far right,” said Stuart Wright, a professor of sociology at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, and an authority on the standoff.

He said Trump’s decision to begin his campaign there, if intentional in its nod to the siege, would echo Ronald Reagan’s August 1980 speech affirming his support of “states’ rights” at a county fair near Philadelphia, Miss., a town known for the murder of three civil rights activists 16 years earlier.

“There’s some deep symbolism,” Wright said.

The Branch Davidians mostly eschewed politics. But the siege was overseen by the administration of a Democratic president and set off by an investigation of a Christian sect over a weapons charge, at a time when the National Rifle Association had begun stoking fears about the federal government seizing Americans’ guns, factors that help make it a cause on the right.

An independent inquiry completed in 2000, led by former Senator John Danforth, faulted federal agencies for their lack of transparency regarding the standoff, while also seeking to dispel many of the most lurid conspiracy theories.

But by then, the Branch Davidians had already been embraced as martyrs by the far-right extremists of the era, including many members of a rapidly expanding “patriot” or militia movement and McVeigh, who visited Waco during the siege of Mount Carmel and bombed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City on the second anniversary of the burning of the compound.

David Thibodeau, a survivor of the siege who came from a “very Democratic liberal family,” found the embrace odd.

“David and the people at Mount Carmel weren’t political at all,” he said.

But he said he appreciated the attention of the right-wing groups when the survivors were struggling to make sense of their experience and were treated as pariahs in other political circles.

“Nobody wanted to hear what I had to say except for people on the right,” Thibodeau said.

Danforth, a Republican, lamented the changes in his party in the Trump years that had brought the conspiracy theories that his report had aimed to dispel into the political mainstream.

“It’s the prevailing view of Republicans today that no matter what the facts show, the system is broken, our election system doesn’t work, we shouldn’t have confidence in elections, there’s no finality, it’s all a steal,” he said.

Asked whether his Waco report would be widely accepted today, he said, “No. It’s just a very different time.”