Clancy home’s comforts don’t begin to solve riddle of parents hurting kids

Any time a parent hurts a child, others are left wondering how it could happen. However, Brian McGrory’s March 10 column, “The little boots inside Lindsay Clancy’s house make clear none of it makes any sense at all,” implies that this type of harm is particularly unexpected from those who shower their children with physical comforts. This implication is flawed, not just because parents with fewer resources are not more likely to hurt their children. Those who are able to give their children, as McGrory put it, “the things they want” do still hurt their children with regularity.

I speak from experience: My parents paid for me to pursue expensive hobbies, my home was filled with toys, etc. But my father also sexually abused me for years, until I spilled the beans to my mother and authorities at age 14.