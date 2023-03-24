After a late start to his season, Revolution’s Gustavo Bou gets up to speed

“Lautaro, De Paul, Acuna — great guys, great teammates,” Bou said while preparing for the Revolution’s visit to D.C. United Saturday. “Pezzella, we started together when we were young with the junior team with River.

Bou, the Revolution’s leading scorer last season, started his professional career at Club Atletico River Plate along with defender German Pezzella, and later combined with Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, and Lautaro Martinez at Racing Club de Avellaneda. All played roles in Argentina’s victorious campaign in Qatar last year.

FOXBOROUGH — Revolution forward Gustavo Bou viewed Argentina’s victory in the 2022 World Cup with as much passion as any of his countrymen. But Bou had extra rooting interest in La Seleccion’s success since four players were ex-teammates.

“I’m happy for what they did. When your teammates do what they did, win the World Cup, it’s really a thing of beauty for me. Thank God I could watch the games with all my family together. It was very emotional for us to watch [Lionel] Messi and all the chicos lift the Cup.”

Bou took in the matches in the relative tranquility of San Antonio de Padua de la Concordia, in Entre Rios province, near the Uruguay border. Bou then turned his attention to returning to the Revolution for preseason training, high on the checklist having his passport stamped at the US embassy.

Once the crowds died down — millions converged on Buenos Aires to greet the returning champions in December — Bou prepared to make the 250-mile trek to the capital. But the process took more time than expected, leaving him stuck in Concordia.

Not only did Bou miss the Revolution’s season opener Feb. 25, but he was out the entire preseason awaiting passport clearance. The delay afforded him extra time for fishing on the Rio Uruguay — among his favorite off-field activities — but also tested his patience and required getting physically prepared solo.

“It was a problem with my papers,” Bou said. “I wanted to be with the team in preseason but it didn’t happen. It wasn’t good for me or, I don’t think, anybody.

“I trained in Argentina to be in the best shape I could be before I got here, but I missed contact with my teammates. Not frustration. More I was upset, angry with what was happening. I wanted to come back but it was taking longer than usual because of the papers. But it happened, and now I’m happy to be here.”

Bou finally landed in Boston three days before the Revolution’s second game, a 3-0 win over the Houston Dynamo March 4. Rather than risk rushing Bou into action, the Revolution eased him onto the field the next day in a second-team game. Finally, Bou was ready to go, but found himself thrown into the lineup as a playmaker after captain Carles Gil was injured, little going right in a 4-0 loss at Los Angeles FC in Game 3.

Returning to Gillette Stadium last week, Bou went back to his customary forward position and converted a spectacular left-footer past goalkeeper Joe Willis in a 1-0 win over Nashville SC. It was the only goal Willis has surrendered this season, the first time the Revolution had defeated Nashville in five matches, and only the second time they had scored against the Tennesseans dating to 2020.

The sequence showed off Bou’s unique scoring instinct. First, he had to beat the offside trap, riding the line with left wing Dylan Borrero, whose threat distracted Nashville right back Shaq Moore. Bou collected DeJuan Jones’s pass, made a deft touch going left to set himself up as three defenders converged, then glanced the shot using his off foot off the inside of the near post.

The sequence left little room for error, and Bou’s finish required power and precision to get past Willis.

“Truth is, in the first half I had a shot right foot and it went high,” Bou said. “So in the second half I was lucky to be in almost the same position. I tried it left foot, and, thank God, it was a goal.”

Bou is at his best with the result on the line, pouncing on opportunities in the spirit of his “La Pantera” nickname. Nine of Bou’s Revolution goals have counted from the 85th minute on, capped by the game-winner against Atlanta United in the second-to-last match last season. The goal came too late to salvage the Revolution’s season, as they slumped to a 10-12-12 record (42 points) a year after winning the Supporters’ Shield with a league-record 73 points.

“Hopefully, this year is different than last year,” Bou said. “We have the team to get to the playoffs. We couldn’t do it last year but this year we can change things.”

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.