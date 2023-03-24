After two subpar seasons with Patriots, wide receiver Nelson Agholor hooks on with Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a contract with wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

The team announced Friday it had reached an agreement in principle with the 29-year-old, who caught 31 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns with the Patriots last season.

Agholor played his first five NFL seasons with the Eagles, then one with the Raiders, and two with the Patriots. Agholor had 68 receptions for 835 yards and five touchdowns in two seasons with the Patriots.