Bruins’ A.J. Greer is suspended one game for cross-check of Montreal’s Mike Hoffman

After the game, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery anticipated having a chat with the 26-year-old Greer, who has 5 goals, 11 points, and 85 penalty minutes in 52 games as a bottom-six winger.

Greer, who attacked Hoffman before a faceoff in the neutral zone, received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the move. The incident occurred at 17:08 of the first period.

Bruins forward A.J. Greer was suspended one game and fined $4,121.62 for his cross-check to the face of the Canadiens’ Mike Hoffman Thursday.

“We talk about playing with emotion, which is great, but not getting emotional,” Montgomery said, stressing the suffix on the last word. “Unfortunately, Greersy, his stick rode up — I don’t know if it rode up his stick, his shoulder pad — it cut him. It’s something we can learn from, because you can’t take those kinds of penalties in the playoffs.”

Greer, who has not appeared in the NHL playoffs, has been a productive asset for his previous teams’ AHL affiliates. In nine career AHL postseason games between Colorado (2019) and Utica (2022), he has a 6-5—11 line.

With Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno eyeing returns for the postseason, and energetic rookie Jakub Lauko making an impact — like Greer, all are left-shooting wingers — it seems Greer will start the playoffs on the outside of Boston’s lineup.

