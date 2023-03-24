Friday’s spring training report: Triston Casas puts an end to the Red Sox’ win over the Braves

BREAKDOWN: Triston Casas put the exclamation mark on what was already an offensive game with his two-run walkoff homer. Christian Arroyo barreled some balls, going 3 for 4 with a double. With the game tied, 5-5, in the eighth inning, Arroyo pounded a long single off the wall in left field and wound up scoring what was, at the time, the go-ahead run. Rob Refsnyder’s bat came alive, too, as he hit two doubles — off the left-field and center-field wall, respectively.

NEXT: The Red Sox will travel Saturday to St. Petersburg for a matchup with the Rays at Tropicana Field. Corey Kluber is scheduled to take the ball for the Red Sox. The plan calls for Kluber to go four innings. None of the regulars will make the trip, nor will manager Alex Cora. The game is on NESN at 1:05 p.m.

