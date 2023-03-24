Hobart’s defense make statement, eliminating Endicott in Division 3 men’s hockey Frozen Four

BEVERLY — The Endicott men’s hockey team fell in their first NCAA Division 3 semifinal appearance, losing 3-1 to second-ranked Hobart at Raymond J. Bourque Arena. The Statesmen (28-2-0) will take on No. 3 Adrian (25-4-2), the defending national champions, on Sunday (7 p.m.)

The No. 4 Gulls (23-3-2) enjoyed an unprecedented season, winning the Commonwealth Coast Conference for the third time in eight seasons as a varsity program. The Frozen Four was the first national semifinal appearance across all sports in school history.

Against a Statesmen team that led the nation by allowing just 1.18 goals per game, the Gulls couldn’t break through.