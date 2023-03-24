Hobart’s defense make statement, eliminating Endicott in Division 3 men’s hockey Frozen Four

BEVERLY — The Endicott men’s hockey team fell in their first NCAA Division 3 semifinal appearance, losing 3-1 to second-ranked Hobart at Raymond J. Bourque Arena. The Statesmen (28-2-0) will take on No. 3 Adrian (25-4-2), the defending national champions, on Sunday (7 p.m.)
The No. 4 Gulls (23-3-2) enjoyed an unprecedented season, winning the Commonwealth Coast Conference for the third time in eight seasons as a varsity program. The Frozen Four was the first national semifinal appearance across all sports in school history.
Against a Statesmen team that led the nation by allowing just 1.18 goals per game, the Gulls couldn’t break through.
Hobart junior Austin Mourar scored with 6:51 to play, one-timing a pristine feed from Shane Shell on the power play past Gulls sophomore Ryan Wilson (22 saves). The Statesmen converted just once on six opportunities with a man advantage, but the lone tally proved to be enough. Sophomore Luke Aquaro added an empty netter to seal the victory.
After a scoreless first period, UMass Lowell transfer Jackson Sterrett flew down the left side on a two-on-two rush and deposited a wrist shot past the glove hand of Damon Beaver to put the hosts ahead. Hobart senior Brenden Howell tied the game eight minutes later, cleaning up a rebound on the left post from a point shot by junior Matthieu Wuth.
Adrian knocked out No. 10 University of New England, 8-7, in an overtime thriller in the afternoon semifinal. Fifty seconds after Nor’easters senior captain Chad Merrell was called for a five-minute major for spearing, Bulldogs senior Alessio Luciani drove across the crease and slotted a goal inside the left post. Six of the combined 15 goals were scored in the third period as Adrian rallied from down 5-2 in the second period.
