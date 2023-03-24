fb-pixel Skip to main content
D3 FROZEN FOUR: HOBART 3, ENDICOTT 1

Hobart’s defense make statement, eliminating Endicott in Division 3 men’s hockey Frozen Four

By Cam Kerry Globe Correspondent,Updated March 24, 2023, 20 minutes ago
Endicott goalie Ryan Wilson made 22 saves, including stopping five of six power plays.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

BEVERLY — The Endicott men’s hockey team fell in their first NCAA Division 3 semifinal appearance, losing 3-1 to second-ranked Hobart at Raymond J. Bourque Arena. The Statesmen (28-2-0) will take on No. 3 Adrian (25-4-2), the defending national champions, on Sunday (7 p.m.)

The No. 4 Gulls (23-3-2) enjoyed an unprecedented season, winning the Commonwealth Coast Conference for the third time in eight seasons as a varsity program. The Frozen Four was the first national semifinal appearance across all sports in school history.

Against a Statesmen team that led the nation by allowing just 1.18 goals per game, the Gulls couldn’t break through.

Hobart junior Austin Mourar scored with 6:51 to play, one-timing a pristine feed from Shane Shell on the power play past Gulls sophomore Ryan Wilson (22 saves). The Statesmen converted just once on six opportunities with a man advantage, but the lone tally proved to be enough. Sophomore Luke Aquaro added an empty netter to seal the victory.

After a scoreless first period, UMass Lowell transfer Jackson Sterrett flew down the left side on a two-on-two rush and deposited a wrist shot past the glove hand of Damon Beaver to put the hosts ahead. Hobart senior Brenden Howell tied the game eight minutes later, cleaning up a rebound on the left post from a point shot by junior Matthieu Wuth.

Adrian knocked out No. 10 University of New England, 8-7, in an overtime thriller in the afternoon semifinal. Fifty seconds after Nor’easters senior captain Chad Merrell was called for a five-minute major for spearing, Bulldogs senior Alessio Luciani drove across the crease and slotted a goal inside the left post. Six of the combined 15 goals were scored in the third period as Adrian rallied from down 5-2 in the second period.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.

