Jasmyne Roberts helps Miami finds it groove and earn its first ever Elite Eight appearance

“I can’t believe it,” Meier said afterward. “I’m not going to act cool. This is awesome.”

An improbable and emotional ride to the program’s first Elite Eight appearance in the women’s NCAA Tournament was worth sharing with as many people as she could.

The horn sounded and Miami coach Katie Meier turned to start jumping and hugging her staff as players and cheerleaders sprinted past for a meet-at-midcourt celebration. She soon made her way into the crowd to embrace players hollering with delight, then emerged through the other side to trade hugs and high-fives with the main front-row section of Hurricanes fans.

Jasmyne Roberts scored a career-high 26 points — including a stick-back for the go-ahead, three-point play with 38.8 seconds left — to help Miami overcome a blown 21-point lead in a 70-65 victory over Villanova in the NCAA Greenville (S.C.) Regional 2 semifinals Friday, pulling the program to within a win of the Final Four.

The ninth-seeded Hurricanes (22-12) looked dominant in building a huge lead, wobbly in blowing it. But they hung on down the stretch after Villanova made its push back behind the latest big-scoring effort from Associated Press first-team All-American Maddy Siegrist.

“I can’t even explain the feeling really,” said Miami guard Haley Cavinder.

The celebration said plenty. While Meier made her way to the fans, Roberts stayed locked in a firm and emotional embrace with teammate Ja’Leah Williams. The sophomore guard picked a perfect time to come through with a huge performance by making 10 of 16 shots and all six of her free throws while pulling down nine rebounds.

“‘Cool Hand Luke’ is her new nickname. She doesn’t even know that movie,” Meier said, referencing the Paul Newman movie released roughly three decades before Roberts’ birth.

Siegrist, the nation’s scoring leader, had 31 points, 13 rebounds and five steals for fourth-seeded Villanova (30-7). It marked her third 30-point outing in as many tournament games, pushing her to the No. 2 single-season scoring total in Division I history.

Siegrist, who could leave college early to declare for the WNBA draft, tearfully said after the game that her future was uncertain. “I’ve got to talk to my parents and stuff,” Siegrist said. “But I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to be here. Like so many good people, and it’s really about the people, take the basketball part out of it, the memories and people I will cherish forever.”

Yet it wasn’t enough down the stretch, with Siegrist coming up empty in a couple of key moments late. The first came when she posted up Destiny Harden inside, but a quality look on a turnaround hit the backboard before coming off the rim with her team down 67-65.

Moments later, after a Miami free throw, Siegrist missed wildly from the other side of the lane as Villanova had a chance to extend the game. Instead, Miami secured the rebound, and Roberts hit the clinching free throws with 11.1 seconds left to make it a two-possession game.

It wasn’t long before that when Miami appeared to be headed for a much easier finish.

The Hurricanes spent much of the first half using their athleticism and aggressiveness to take control, both in scoring off the dribble and attacking the glass. The Hurricanes led 46-33 by halftime then used a stunning 8-0 burst in the opening minute of the second half, ending when Harden scored on a drive through contact from Siegrist for a three-point play that pushed Miami to a 54-33 lead.

Villanova responded by throwing full-court pressure to get back into the game. The Wildcats scored 14 straight points to end the third quarter then took a 60-59 lead on Siegrist’s free throws with 5:31 left to cap a 23-2 run, a stretch that had Roberts saying the Hurricanes “did kind of lose our composure for a little bit.”

That set up a tense finish with neither team leading by more than two until the final 30 seconds. Villanova took its last lead at 65-64 when Lucy Olsen banked in a drive with 49 seconds left before Roberts answered with the foul-inducing basket.

“My mistake,” said Villanova coach Denise Dillon. “We should have in the first half shown some more of the pressure, the press, but you think just a team that’s quick like that can take advantage. But again, just waited a little too late to make that run.”

Consider it the latest entry in a wild NCAA novel for the Hurricanes. They first rallied from 17 down to beat Oklahoma State. Then Harden hit the late shot to win at top-seeded Indiana and get them back to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 31 years.

Now they have a chance to play for — and celebrate — a whole lot more.

LSU survives Utah

LSU’s Alexis Morris made four critical foul shots in the final 10 seconds, none bigger than the two she made to ice a 66-63 victory over Utah. The Utes (27-5) had a final chance, but Dasia Young’s 3-point try from the left corner hit the side of the backboard as time expired.

Morris’s clutch foul shots followed a pair of missed free throws by Utah’s Jenna Johnson, a 75 percent foul shooter, with 4.7 seconds left.

Johnson, a 6-foot-2-inch sophomore forward, had induced LSU’s 6-3 sophomore forward Angel Reese (17 points, 12 rebounds) to foul out of the game on an offensive putback attempt that put her on the line for a pair of free throws and Utah trailing by 1, 64-63.

Johnson, however, missed both foul shots, opening the door for the Tigers to seal their first trip to the Elite Eight since 2008.

Caityln Clark leads Iowa

Senior guard Caitlin Clark scored a game-high 31 points on 11 for 22 shooting, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, and combined with senior forward Monica Czinano (15 points, 7 rebounds) to lead second-seeded Iowa to an 87-77 victory over No. 2 Colorado in the Seattle Regional 4 semifinals.

The Hawkeyes (28-6) earned their second Elite Eight berth since 2019 where on Sunday they’ll face the winner of the other regional semifinal between No. 5 Louisville and No. 8 Ole Miss.

Iowa State guard to transfer

Lexi Donarski, a 6-foot junior guard and three-year starter for the Iowa State women’s basketball team, has entered the transfer portal.

Donarski helped the Cyclones win the Big 12 women’s tournament title earlier this month for the first time since 2001. Donarksi was the second-leading scorer this season for Iowa State, which lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Toledo.