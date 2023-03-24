Memphis women’s basketball player charged with assault after punching Bowling Green player in handshake line of Women’s NIT game

Jamirah Shutes, a fifth-year Memphis women’s basketball player, was charged by Bowling Green campus police with assault after punching Falcons player Elissa Brett in the handshake line following a Women’s NIT game, according to the Bowling Green athletic department.
“Violence is never acceptable and our priority remains the health, safety and support of our student-athlete, who is recovering and doing well,” the athletic department said in a statement Friday. “This is an active investigation in conjunction with the City of Bowling Green Prosecutor, and no further comment is available at this time.”
As the teams walked toward center court Thursday night following Bowling Green’s 73-60 win over Memphis in the Round of 16 game, Shutes stopped to talk with Brett. After a short conversation, Shutes appeared to throw a punch at Brett’s face. Brett fell toward the scorer’s table and onto the sideline.
A Memphis player appears to punch a Bowling Green player after Memphis’ loss in a WNIT game. pic.twitter.com/Z705DpNwLT— Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) March 24, 2023
According to a newspaper report in the Memphis Commerical Appeal, Shutes, who leads the Tigers in scoring, took an elbow to her face with 24 seconds left in the first quarter and was relegated to just eight minutes of playing time in the first half. Shutes returned to start the second half and finished with 13 points in her final game with the Tigers.,
Bowling Green coach Robyn Fralich didn’t directly comment on the incident after the game, saying only that they were “figuring all those things out,” as far as what happened in the handshake line.
Memphis’ athletics department said Friday the incident was “extremely unfortunate and certainly not consistent with, or representative of, our expectations for our programs and student-athletes.”
“Because the incident occurred after the game, jurisdiction falls in the hands of local authorities, and we are cooperating fully with their process,” the statement said. “To be respectful of that process, we will not comment further until it is complete.”
