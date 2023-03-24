Memphis women’s basketball player charged with assault after punching Bowling Green player in handshake line of Women’s NIT game

Jamirah Shutes, a fifth-year Memphis women’s basketball player, was charged by Bowling Green campus police with assault after punching Falcons player Elissa Brett in the handshake line following a Women’s NIT game, according to the Bowling Green athletic department.

“Violence is never acceptable and our priority remains the health, safety and support of our student-athlete, who is recovering and doing well,” the athletic department said in a statement Friday. “This is an active investigation in conjunction with the City of Bowling Green Prosecutor, and no further comment is available at this time.”

As the teams walked toward center court Thursday night following Bowling Green’s 73-60 win over Memphis in the Round of 16 game, Shutes stopped to talk with Brett. After a short conversation, Shutes appeared to throw a punch at Brett’s face. Brett fell toward the scorer’s table and onto the sideline.