Charlie Baker shared his ideas about how the NCAA might fix NIL. Charles Barkley was not a fan.

While schools are still forbidden from directly paying players (and athletes are not allowed to make benefit-related agreements about which school they attend), NIL allows for student-athletes to sign endorsement deals.

The NCAA revised its rules around NIL after the Supreme Court unanimously ruled in 2021 that the NCAA itself could not prevent or limit student-athletes from receiving “education-related benefits.”

During the CBS broadcast of the men’s NCAA Tournament on Thursday night, the subject of name, image, and likeness (NIL) came up.

It remains a problematic system, however, as it has been subject to different rules and laws — sometimes at the state level, and sometimes simply just a school’s individual policy.

Former Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker recently assumed the role of NCAA president. Baker stopped by CBS for an interview, with NIL as the primary subject.

Baker shared some of his ideas about how the NCAA might reform the current approach.

“The other thing I would speak to, specifically, is trying to create what I would call are some consumer protections for families and student athletes around name, image, and likeness, which one of the [Athletic Directors] referred to it as, ‘The only thing that’s true about it at this point is everybody lies.’”

“I would love to create some transparency and accountability around that, so that families actually know what they’re getting into, and I would really like to see some sort of uniform standard contract, so that when somebody signs it, they know they’re signing the same kind of agreement everybody else is signing.”

Asked how he intends to accomplish this, Baker explained there are multiple avenues.

“One is obviously we’re going to talk some with the folks in Washington about this,” said Baker. “There’s a fair amount of appetite to try to deal with this. They’ve been hearing from a lot of the same people I’ve been hearing from.

“But I think it’s incumbent on the NCAA to also develop a program that we believe we could implement if the feds can’t actually put something together on their own,” he added. “The only problem is that if the feds do it, all 50 states comply. If we do it, we have to perhaps nudge some states and their collegiate programs into participating because they may have state laws that don’t require that they play.”

CBS then cut back to its studio panel, which included former NBA star Charles Barkley.

Asked why he was shaking his head, Barkley was typically unsparing in his response to Baker’s comments.

“Did he say we’re going to ask the politicians to help us?” said Barkley. “See that pisses me off already. Our politicians are awful people.”

“I would actually go to people who actually care about basketball,” he said. “I would put a committee together. I would love for Clark [Kellogg] to be on the committee, get some coaches, get some players, and let’s try to work this thing out. We can’t ask these politicians nothing. Those people are awful people, Democrats and Republicans. They’re all crooks.”