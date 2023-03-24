Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen comes out of Friday night’s game after feeling light-headed in the ninth inning

“He should be fine,” manager Alex Cora said.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen came out of Friday night’s spring training game accompanied by an athletic trainer after feeling light-headed in the ninth inning.

After recording an out against his former team, the Atlanta Braves, Jansen allowed a single, a game-tying two-run homer and a walk before leaving the mound with trainer Masai Takahashi.

The 35-year-old righthander has appeared in only five Grapefruit League games, filling in the gaps with simulated games.

