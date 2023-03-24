With another blowout win, this one against the Pacers, the Celtics just may be finding their rhythm

Boston rolled to its second consecutive blowout win, this one a 120-95 victory at TD Garden against a Pacers team that had given it some trouble this season.

Unlike the second half of last season, when Boston turned one opponent into another into mulch, even successful nights this year have tended to be tense. But as the regular season nears its end, the Celtics could be finding their rhythm just in time.

Even though the Celtics entered Friday night within striking distance of the NBA’s top record, little has come easily for them.

Jayson Tatum scored 34 points and Jaylen Brown added 27 to lead the Celtics, who were sparked by a strong defensive effort after a sleepy opening quarter. The Pacers made 4 of 26 3-pointers, committed 17 turnovers, and scored just 5 second-chance points.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Center Robert Williams came off the bench for the second consecutive game after missing nearly three weeks with a strained hamstring. It appears the Celtics intend to limit his playing time for now, but it’ll be interesting to see whether coach Joe Mazzulla goes back to last season’s regular starting group before the regular season ends. The group was dominant last year but has played fewer than 100 minutes together this season, and the results in that small sample size have not been great. Williams’s replacement in the starting five, Derrick White, has had an excellent year, and by staggering Al Horford and Williams, the Celtics don’t need to rely on other bigs such as Luke Kornet and Mike Muscala.

⋅ When Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was called for a technical foul in the first quarter, Celtics forward Brown stepped to the foul line and missed the free throw. It’s the second time that’s happened recently, and Brown is an odd choice. Tatum usually gets the nod, but he was on the bench. Brown was the best player on the court, but also a 77.4 percent free-throw shooter. White, meanwhile, is shooting 87.4 percent from the line. At some point, stats should supersede star power.

⋅ Tatum entered the night shooting a career-low 34.4 percent from the 3-point line but appears to be putting an emphasis on getting to the rim. In the first half Friday, 12 of his 16 shot attempts were two-pointers, and he also attempted five free throws. He was 1 for 4 from beyond the arc but poured in 21 points anyway. He faced little resistance when he muscled into the paint against Indiana.

⋅ Less than four minutes into the game, four Celtics had already drilled 3-pointers. It felt like a barrage might be on the way. But Boston was just 3 for 12 from beyond the arc over the rest of the half.

⋅ With 9:29 left in the second quarter Celtics guard Marcus Smart appeared to be hit in the groin area when he ran into Pacers big man Isaiah Jackson’s screen. Smart stayed down for a minute or so before getting up and having some words with the Pacers bench. The situation fizzled rather quickly, though.

⋅ The Celtics led at halftime, 60-55. One blistering stretch near the start of the third quarter created separation. After a pair of Brown free throws, Smart came up with a steal that led to a Tatum layup. Then Brown stole the ball in the backcourt and drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Boston needed just 27 seconds to go on this 7-0 run, and its lead never really felt in danger after that.

⋅ Boston surrendered 32 points in the opening quarter, but its defensive effort picked up as the Pacers scored a total of 44 over the next two. The Celtics forced turnovers, guarded the 3-point line and stopped the Pacers from getting second-chance opportunities. Defense was this team’s identity last season, and there have been more encouraging signs as this year has progressed.

⋅ The Celtics led by 28 points almost midway through the fourth quarter when Brown checked back in, joining Horford and Tatum. The Pacers, meanwhile, completely emptied their bench and went to their third-stringers. It was a bizarre call by Mazzulla, who appeared to simply be helping his players pad their stats.

