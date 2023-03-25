fb-pixel Skip to main content

Firefighters battle two-alarm fire on harbor cruise ship in Seaport

By Claire Law Globe Correspondent,Updated March 25, 2023, 1 hour ago

Firefighters worked from the dock and within the water at the Seaport to battle a two-alarm fire on the Spirit of Boston on Friday night, authorities said.

The fire was extinguished around 11:45 p.m., Boston Fire said in a tweet. The ship had been docked for the night and unoccupied.

Heavy smoke filled the ship from the lower levels, they said in another tweet.

The Boston Fire Department could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Spirit of Boston, a two- to three-hour dinner cruise, offers passengers food, views of the city’s skyline and waterfront landmarks, music and other onboard entertainment, according to its website.

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.

