Firefighters work into Saturday after blaze rips through eight beachside Scituate homes Friday night

Three homes that sat side by side just north of the corner of Bailey’s Causeway and Glades Road were burned down to their foundations Friday night, leaving just two brick chimneys standing tall over piles of rubble.

Five homes were destroyed and three were damaged in the blaze, officials said. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office and the Scituate fire and police departments. Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly before 8 p.m.

Scituate firefighters worked into Saturday putting out hotspots and cleaning up after a five-alarm blaze ripped through multiple waterfront homes in the Minot Beach area Friday night .

Officials said the fire started in the middle home, 72 Glades Road, and spread to the homes on its north and south sides. Investigators were back at the scene Saturday “with heavy machinery to assist in examining the scene,” a spokesperson for the fire marshal’s office said in an e-mail Friday.

Two other homes were badly damaged by the fire and torn down, Scituate Fire Chief John Murphy said Saturday. Another three sustained damage but can be repaired, he said.

Multiple homes caught fire on Glades Road in Scituate on Friday. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The fire displaced four families, Murphy said. Some of the buildings are seasonal properties that were unoccupied, he said. The American Red Cross and a local inn were assisting residents affected by the blaze, he said.

“We empathize with the families impacted and are fortunate none of them were hurt,” Murphy said.

Murphy said all residents got out on their own and firefighters did not have to pull anyone from the buildings.

Power and gas were shut off for most of the neighborhood Friday night as firefighters from Scituate and eight surrounding towns worked to bring the fire under control. The utilities were back on Saturday for all but six properties, Murphy said.

Murphy said the buildings in the area are separated by no more than 8 feet.

The fire glowed orange in the night, sending black smoke billowing into the sky as crews began dousing it with water and worked to prevent the fire from consuming the whole block.

Witnesses described the fierceness of the blaze and the frighteningly quick pace at which it began to spread.

“It all happened so fast, and it was just very bizarre because there were three buildings going up in flames at the same time,” Thomas Carr, who moved into an apartment in the area with his wife last summer, said in an interview at the scene Friday night.

“I just felt we were lucky,” he said. “I feel really bad for the other tenants who lost their homes.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.