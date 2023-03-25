Man found stabbed to death on Brockton street

While investigating a robbery, police driving down a Brockton street early Saturday morning saw a man lying on the ground, according to a statement from the Plymouth district attorney’s office.

When they stopped, they discovered the 41-year-old man , was suffering from apparent stab wounds on Belmont Avenue at around 4:39 a.m., the statement said. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

Brockton police are investigating along with State Police detectives assigned to the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz, the statement said.