Stoughton cemetery grave diggers find human remains, not in coffin

Authorities are trying to identify human remains that were found buried in a Stoughton cemetery but not contained in a coffin, officials said.

Workers were digging a new grave at Dry Pond Cemetery on Bay Road on Wednesday when they discovered the remains and called police, according to a statement by the Norfolk District Attorney’s office posted on the Stoughton police department’s Facebook page.

On Friday, authorities excavated the remains and brought them to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Boston, the statement said.