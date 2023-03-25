Arlington’s Noel Buck hammers home winner for Revolution in D.C.

The Revolution changed things up with a teenage-dominated midfield Saturday night, and the move paid off as 17-year-old Noel Buck’s 88th-minute goal made the difference in a 2-1 win at D.C. United.

Esmir Bajraktarevic and Cambridge’s Jack Panayotou, both 18, joined Arlington’s Buck and Matt Polster in the midfield as the East-leading Revolution (4-1-0, 12 pts.) opened without captain Carles Gil (hamstring).

New England controlled play in the first half, but D.C. (1-3-1, 4 pts.) opened the scoring with Christian Benteke’s 45th-minute goal. Benteke took possession back to goal, sent a one-touch pass to Ruan on the right side of the penalty area, then finished with the outside of his right foot just ahead of Henry Kessler in the goal area. Benteke has scored 148 goals since turning pro as an 18-year-old in Belgium in 2008.